Hyatt Hotels to buy Standard International; Better Homes acquires 253 Realty

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. agreed to acquire New York-based hotels operator Standard International Inc. from Sansiri Public Co. Ltd. and SWaN & Legend Venture Partners for $335 million. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to customary closing conditions.

Missouri-based Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC, a residential construction services provider, acquired Illinois-based real estate remodeling services company Cronkhite Home Solutions.

New Jersey-based Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate First Realty Group, a residential real estate company, acquired Washington-based brokerage 253 Realty Inc.

Read the previous edition of Real Estate M&A Replay.