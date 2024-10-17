Howard Hanna buys Big Hill; Nautic to acquire Pivot Hotels

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Family-owned real estate brokerage company Howard Hanna Real Estate Services Inc. acquired Ohio-based real estate services company Big Hill Realty Corp.

Private equity firm Nautic Partners LLC agreed to acquire Pivot Hotels and Resorts, also doing business as Davidson Hospitality Group, a hotel management company operating properties in Oregon, Florida, Tennessee, Illinois and California, from an affiliate of KSL Advisors LLC

A joint venture between Alberta Investment Management Corp. and Ridgeback Group Ltd. acquired residential apartments developer Mitre Yard Properties Ltd. from City & Docklands Property Holdings Ltd.

