Grillit to acquire Primior in a $30M deal; Coldwell buys Barnes Real Estate

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Florida-based Grillit Inc. signed a letter of intent to acquire California-based Primior Inc., a real estate development and investment management firm, in a transaction valued at $30 million. The deal is expected to close by the end of third quarter in 2024.

Infrax Systems Inc., a Florida-based telecommunications infrastructure company, agreed to acquire Houston-based real estate development company JP Developers. The deal is expected to close in September.

California-based Coldwell Banker West, a real estate broker, completed the acquisition of Tennessee-based Barnes Real Estate Services Inc.

Property management services provider La Rosa Property Management LLC entered into a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire Celebration Corporate Center LLC, which provides virtual offices, suites, reception services and meeting room rentals. The closing of deal is contingent upon parties entering a definitive agreement, expected by the third quarter of 2024.

