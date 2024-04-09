Global venture capital funding rounds fall in August

The value of global private equity and venture capital funding rounds fell to $15.18 billion in August, representing a year-over-year decrease of roughly 31.3%.

The number of funding rounds also declined by 36.6% to 790 from the year-ago period, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

On a monthly basis, the value of private equity and venture capital-backed funding rounds declined almost 35% in August to $15.18 billion from $23.34 billion in July.

The number of transactions decreased roughly 38% in August compared to July.

Investments by sector

The technology, media and telecommunications industry dominated global venture capital investments in August, attracting almost 60% of the total value. It was followed by the industrial sector, which accounted for 14.7% of the total.

Within the technology, media and telecommunications sector, application software businesses led in August with 177 funding rounds, followed by systems software companies with 31 rounds.

However, the number of funding rounds declined in both application software and systems software companies compared to August 2023.

Largest deals in August

Companies in the US and Canada across different sectors secured eight of the 10 largest funding rounds in August.

In the largest deal during the month, telecommunication and internet services company Connect Holding LLC raised $3.7 billion in a funding round led by Apollo Global Management Inc.

The second-largest deal was the $1.5 billion funding round for Anduril Industries Inc., a defense technology company, from investors including Franklin Venture Partners LLC, Baillie Gifford & Co., The Founders Fund LLC, Altimeter Capital Management LP, Counterpoint Global and Fidelity Management & Research Co. LLC.