Global venture capital funding rounds rise in July

The value of global private equity and venture capital funding rounds rose to $21.18 billion in July, representing a year-over-year increase of about 20.1%.

However, the number of funding rounds fell slightly by 5.4% to 1,211 from the year-ago period, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

On a monthly basis, the value of private equity and venture capital-backed funding rounds declined almost 7% from $22.77 billion.

The number of transactions noted an increase of roughly 2% from 1,192 recorded a month prior.

