Global venture capital funding rounds rise in July

The value of global private equity and venture capital funding rounds rose to $21.18 billion in July, representing a year-over-year increase of about 20.1%.

However, the number of funding rounds fell slightly by 5.4% to 1,211 from the year-ago period, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

On a monthly basis, the value of private equity and venture capital-backed funding rounds declined almost 7% from $22.77 billion.

The number of transactions noted an increase of roughly 2% from 1,192 recorded a month prior.

Investments by sector

The technology, media and telecommunications sector (TMT) continued to lead in venture capital investments in July, accounting for 35.4% of the global total. Healthcare followed, capturing 21.4% of the overall funding.

Within the TMT sector, application software companies had the highest number of funding rounds in July with 242, although the number was lower than the 326 rounds recorded the year prior.

The systems software subsector came in second with 43 funding rounds.

Largest deals in July

In the largest funding round of the month, China-based Fusion New Energy (Anhui) Co. Ltd. raised $1.30 billion with participation from CNPC Kunlun Capital Co. Ltd. and others.

In the second biggest funding round, UK-based real estate company Quintain Ltd. raised $968.5 million. The round was led by Ares Management Corp. with participation from Lone Star Americas Acquisitions Inc.

