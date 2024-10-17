Esmaeilzadeh to exit Lyvia Group; H.I.G. Capital invests in Life Agro

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB (publ) signed a letter of intent to sell its shares in Stockholm-based Lyvia Group AB, provider of business-critical software and services, to an undisclosed buyer.

– H.I.G. Capital LLC acquired a majority stake in Life Agro, a Brazilian producer of specialty agricultural inputs.

– Foundation Investment Partners LLC acquired American Spool & Packaging Inc., which converts sheets and mill rolls into specialty packaging products.

– Purivitae LLC acquired CoreMasters and the website Masteryourcore.com, which has been integrated as FitnessHardware.com.

