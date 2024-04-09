Deal Wrap: Warburg acquires Service Express; Butterfly divests stake in MaryRuth

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Warburg Pincus LLC acquired UK-based datacenter maintenance provider Service Express Ltd. from Harvest Partners LP. William Blair and J.P. Morgan were financial advisers to Harvest and Service Express, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP was their legal adviser.

– Butterfly Equity LP sold a stake in Los Angeles-based nutritional supplements manufacturer MaryRuth Organics LLC. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was Butterfly's legal adviser. Jonathan Klein and Latham & Watkins LLP were MaryRuth's legal advisers.

– SBI Regional Business Succession Investment Co. Ltd. sold Japanese IT company Toko Computer Service K.K. to Tokyo-based human resources development training service company Change Holdings Inc., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– LoneTree Capital LLC sold US-headquartered safety equipment provider Safeco Inc., which does business as Safety Plus, to fire protection company Pye-Barker Fire & Safety LLC. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP was Pye-Barker's legal adviser.

– Vance Street Management LLC acquired wheel and brake components supplier Aviation Products Systems Inc.

