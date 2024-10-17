Deal Wrap: Vinci Partners merges with Compass; OceanSound buys Antenna Research

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. completed its merger with New York-based, Latin America-focused investment adviser CG Compass (USA) LLC. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC was Vinci's financial adviser, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Carey Abogados were its legal advisers. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC was Compass' financial adviser, and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP was its legal adviser.

– OceanSound Partners LP acquired US aerospace antennas manufacturer Antenna Research Associates Inc. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP was OceanSound's legal adviser. Raymond James & Associates was Antenna Research's financial adviser, and Akerman LLP was its legal adviser.

– Presidio Investors LLC agreed to sell US insurance underwriter Alliant National Title Insurance Co. Inc. to Dream Finders Homes Inc.

– RightBridge Ventures Group AB (publ) agreed to acquire Swedish video game studio Raketspel Innovativa Produkter AB for about $7.4 million.

– 4DX Ventures Management LLC and MaC Venture Capital sold US-based financial forecasting software developer Tactyc Inc. to eShares Inc., which does business as Carta.

