Deal Wrap: Vensana exits Artelon; Bow River invests in Arctic Air

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Stryker Corp. completed its purchase of Artelon Inc., which specializes in soft tissue fixation products. Vensana Capital Management LLC was the private equity seller in the transaction.

– Bow River Capital made a strategic investment in Arctic Air Holdings LLC, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and plumbing company. Arctic's founder, Scott Whitaker, remains the company's largest individual shareholder.

– GHK Capital Partners LP finalized the sale of Supreme Cabinetry Brands Inc. in a $520 million cash deal with buyer MasterBrand Inc. Jefferies LLC was lead financial adviser and Harris Williams LLC also provided financial advice. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Fredrikson & Byron PA were legal advisers to the cabinetry manufacturer on the deal.

– Kepler Acquisition Corp., now known as ESE Entertainment Inc., agreed to sell its remaining 30% minority stake in 9327-7358 Quebec Inc., a Canadian advertising technology company doing business as GameAddik, to an affiliate of BlackPines Capital Partners Ltd. for a total cash consideration of about C$4 million. BlackPines had previously acquired ESE's 70% interest in GameAddik.

– Valesco Industries Inc. acquired a majority stake in wellness equipment provider Earthlite LLC, buying out the previous ownership group. Valesco and a senior lender also respectively provided subordinated debt and a revolver as part of the transaction, which represents the third investment out of the private equity firm's Valesco Fund III LP. CIBC Capital Markets was Earthlite's financial adviser.

