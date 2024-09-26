Deal Wrap: TRG sells Confipetrol; Powerhouse signs terms to acquire Aliwa Funds

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– TRG Management LP sold Colombian building maintenance service provider Confipetrol S A/S to a Mexican industrial and engineering group.

– Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. signed a binding term sheet to acquire Australian institutional investor Aliwa Funds Management Pty. Ltd.

– NYCA Partners LLC and Citi Ventures Inc. co-led a $15 million series B funding round for New York-headquartered travel search engine developer point.me Inc.

– Forest Hill Partners LLC sold US-based machinery manufacturer Micromatic LLC to Mitar Private Capital. EO Advisors was Micromatic's financial adviser and Gould & Ratner LLP was its legal adviser.

– Sopromec Participations and BTP Capital Investissement acquired a minority stake in French urban furniture manufacturer Citygie from EIM Capital. Deloitte was EIM's financial adviser and Almain was its legal adviser.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.