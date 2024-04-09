Deal Wrap: TPG acquires Miratech; Birch Hill to buy Rexall Pharma, Well.ca

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– TPG Inc. acquired US emission reduction company Miratech Intermediate Holdings Inc. for an undisclosed amount. R.W. Baird & Co. was Miratech's financial adviser, and The Garden Law Group and Locke Lord LLP were its legal advisers. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP were TPG's legal advisers.

– Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc. agreed to acquire McKesson Corp.'s Canada-based drug retailer Rexall Pharma Plus Ltd. and health products seller Well.ca Inc. businesses.

– TPG acquired a majority stake in US-based digital business services company Altimetrik Corp.

– Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe completed its majority acquisition of New York-based fintech EquiLend Holdings LLC.

– Blacksoil Capital Pvt. Ltd. agreed to acquire Indian venture capital firm Caspian Impact Investments Pvt. Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Haitong Securities India Private Ltd. was Blacksoil's financial adviser. BOB Capital Markets Ltd. was Caspian's financial adviser.

