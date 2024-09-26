Deal Wrap: Swander Pace sells Reliance Vitamin; Christie's to buy Gooding & Co.

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– SPC Management Co. Inc. sold US vitamins and supplements manufacturer Reliance Vitamin Co. Inc. to Impetus Wellness Group. Lincoln was financial adviser to Reliance Vitamin. McGuire Woods was its legal adviser.

– Christie's International PLC agreed to acquire UK car auction house Gooding & Co. Ltd. Rothschild & Co. was financial adviser to Christie's International and Alston & Bird LLP was its legal adviser. Allen & Co. LLC was Gooding & Co.'s financial adviser; Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP was its legal adviser.

– QED Investors LLC led a series B funding round for US-based vision benefits platform developer XP Health Inc.

– Salesforce Ventures LLC led a series C funding round for US-headquartered government-focused software-as-a-service company Second Front Systems Inc.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.