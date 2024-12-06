Deal Wrap: Shore exits Behavioral Innovations; Serent sells SHR

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Shore Capital Partners LLC exited its investment in therapy provider Behavioral Innovations Inc. via its sale to Tenex Capital Management LP. Calex Partners LLC was the financial adviser to Shore and Behavioral Innovations, and Winston & Strawn LLP was their legal adviser.

– Serent Capital Management Co. LLC sold its stake in hotel technology and service provider Sceptre Hospitality Resources LLC, doing business as SHR, to The Access Group William Blair was financial adviser to Serent and SHR.

– Aterian Investment Partners LLC acquired Contract Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a Canadian company that develops, manufactures, packages and tests pharmaceutical products.

– Falfurrias Management Partners LP invested in industrial machine knife, blade and punch producer Edge Industrial Technologies.

– Turnspire Capital Partners LLC added hydraulic cylinder business Swanson Industries Inc. to its portfolio. Wilkie Farr & Gallagher LLP was legal adviser and Macquarie Capital was financial adviser to Turnspire.

– NexPhase Capital LP invested in Insurance Systems Inc., a provider of software to the insurance industry. Choate Hall & Stewart LLP and Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP were legal advisers to NexPhase. Morgan Partners LLC was the financial adviser to Insurance Systems, and Blaney McMurtry LLP was its legal adviser.

