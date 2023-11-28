Deal Wrap: OpenGate to buy Player One Amusement Group; Broadcom acquires VMware

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– A British Columbia subsidiary of a US private equity fund operated by Banneker Partners LLC has acquired all issued and outstanding common shares of software-as-a-service company HS GovTech Solutions Inc.

– OpenGate Capital Management LLC agreed to acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of amusement services provider Player One Amusement Group Inc. for a total transaction value of C$155 million, subject to certain closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in early 2024.

– Broadcom Inc. completed the acquisition of software solutions company VMware Inc. Sellers included Silver Lake Technology Management LLC and Dodge & Cox, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– BGF exited its investment in Antser Group, which provides assessments and social care training, after a management buyout backed by YFM Equity Partners LLP. Cooper Parry provided sell-side advisory work, and PwC provided vendor tax advice. Mills & Reeve and Shoosmiths provided legal advice.

