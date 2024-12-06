Deal Wrap: OpenGate sells Fiven; Wynnchurch acquires Hydraulic Technologies

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Consortium Brand Partners LLC acquired athleisure brand Outdoor Voices Inc.

– OpenGate Capital LLC exited silicon carbide producer Fiven AS via a sale to Palladium Equity Partners LLC portfolio company Kymera International LLC.

– Trivest Partners LP partnered with pool services company Yummy Pools Holdings LLC.

– Wynnchurch Capital LP acquired high-pressure hydraulic tools and equipment business SPX Hydraulic Technologies. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC was financial adviser and Paul Hastings LLP was legal adviser to Wynnchurch.

– TA Associates Management LP completed a strategic growth investment in clinical data processor EDCO Health Information Solutions Inc., which does business as Solarity.

– Trilantic Capital Management LP completed a strategic growth investment in molecular imaging company Sofie Biosciences Inc. William Blair & Co. LLC was financial adviser to Trilantic and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser. Solomon Partners Securities LLC was financial adviser and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP was legal adviser to SOFIE.

– L Squared Capital Partners acquired education software business TeachTown Inc. from Bain Capital LP. Baird and Tyton Partners were legal advisers to TeachTown and Ropes & Gray was legal adviser. Vedder Price was legal adviser L Squared.

