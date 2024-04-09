Deal Wrap: OEP to acquire Ethos Energy; Bridgepoint sells HobbyCraft to Modella

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– OEP Capital Advisors LP agreed to acquire UK-based components and equipment manufacturer Ethos Energy Group Ltd. KPMG International Ltd. was One Equity Partners' financial adviser, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP was its legal adviser.

– Bridgepoint Advisers Ltd. sold UK-headquartered arts and crafts retailer HobbyCraft Group Ltd. to Modella Capital Ltd. Cleary Gottlieb was Bridgepoint's legal adviser.

– J-STAR Co. Ltd. agreed to sell its remaining 79.73% stake in Tokyo-based clothes retailer Wego Co. Ltd. to Japanese apparel company Onward Holdings Co. Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Five Arrows Ltd. sold fintech company Harvest France SAS to TA Associates Management LP and Montagu Private Equity LLP.

– Montage Partners Inc. invested in Military Fasteners, a distributor of military-grade fasteners. Osborn Maledon PA was Montage Partners' legal adviser.

– Wynnchurch Capital LP's portfolio company, Foam Holdings Inc., which does business as Alleguard, acquired US-based expanded polystyrene manufacturer Harbor Foam Inc. Foley & Lardner LLP was legal adviser to Alleguard and Wynnchurch.

