Deal Wrap: Nordic exits Sunrise Medical; Greenbriar acquires Sunvair

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Nordic Capital exited its investment in healthcare equipment business Sunrise Medical Inc.

– Greenbriar Equity Group LP acquired aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul business Sunvair Inc. KAL Capital Markets LLC was financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to Greenbriar. Houlihan Lokey Inc. was financial adviser and Jones Day was legal adviser to Sunvair.

– Monroe Street Partners LLC acquired roadway marking and maintenance business American Roadway Logistics Inc. Ice Miller LLP was legal adviser to Monroe Street.

– Leonard Green & Partners LP and Advent International LP invested in asset management software solutions business Prometheus Group Enterprises LLC, a Genstar Capital LLC portfolio company. Genstar retained a stake in the business. Evercore, Lazard and Aeris Partners LLC were financial advisers to Prometheus Group, and Genstar, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP was legal adviser. Centerview Partners LLC was financial adviser and Ropes & Gray was legal adviser to Advent. Barclays was financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP was legal adviser to Leonard Green & Partners.

– Providence Equity Partners LLC invested in IT provider for the outdoor recreation market Brandt Information Services LLC, a NexPhase Capital LP portfolio company. NexPhase retained a stake in the business. Shea & Co., TD Securities and VRA were financial advisers to Brandt. Choate Hall & Stewart LLP was legal adviser to Brandt and NexPhase. Robert W. Baird & Co. was financial adviser and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP was legal adviser to Providence.

– Summit Partners LP invested in direct-mail marketing company PostPilot, the doing-business name of MailSnail Inc.

– RockBridge Growth Equity LLC invested in digital marketing and advertising business Vici Media Inc.

– RockWood Equity Partners LLC invested in engineering and consulting firm Energy Renewal Partners LLC.

– Council Capital partnered with Allegiant Medical Care, a nurse case management company.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.