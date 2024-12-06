Deal Wrap: New Mountain invests in Consor; Greenbriar acquires Renuity

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– New Mountain Capital LLC invested in water and transportation infrastructure business CONSOR Engineers, LLC. Former Consor investor Keystone Capital Inc. sold its stake in the business as part of the transaction. AEC Advisors LLC was financial adviser and Ropes & Gray LLP was legal adviser to New Mountain Capital. Harris Williams and Houlihan Lokey were financial advisers and DLA Piper was legal adviser to Consor and Keystone.

– Del Monte Capital made a growth equity investment in commercial elevator services provider Integrity Elevator Solutions.

– Greenbriar Equity Group LP acquired home improvement business RenuityvLLC from York Private Equity. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to Greenbriar. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. was financial adviser to Renuity and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Akerman LLP were legal advisers.

