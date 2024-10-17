Deal Wrap: Main Capital sells Perbility stake to Rivean; Arsenal divests Accumen

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Main Capital Partners BV sold its majority stake in German HR software provider Perbility GmbH to Rivean Capital BV.

– Arsenal Capital Management LP sold US-based clinical data company Accumen Inc. to hc1.com Inc.

– Blue Marlin Partners and Trive Capital Management LLC acquired a majority stake in Utah-based restaurant K. Mack Bros. LLC, which does business as Mo' Bettahs. Savory Fund will retain a minority stake in the company. Harrington Park Advisors was Mo' Bettahs financial adviser and Mayer Brown was legal adviser to the restaurant and Savory. Benesch was Blue Marlin's legal adviser and Gibson Dunn was Trive's legal adviser.

– Nomura SPARX Investment Inc. acquired shares in Tokyo-based e-commerce platform operator GiftMall Inc.

– Y Combinator and Ace & Co. SA sold UK-headquartered payroll software developer Onfolk Ltd. to Tide Platform Ltd.

– Velocity Capital Management agreed to sell a minority stake in its private equity business to Texas Permanent School Fund Corp.

– Altor Equity Partners AB agreed to sell Nordic asset manager Carnegie Holding AB to DNB Bank ASA.

