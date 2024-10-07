Deal Wrap: Main backs Paragin's add-on deal; EQT, Kühne to buy 35% stake in Flix

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Main Capital Partners BV supported Paragin's add-on acquisition of Xebic, a Dutch provider of student development solutions.

– EQT AB (publ)'s EQT Future fund and Kühne Holding reached a deal to purchase a 35% minority stake in travel technology company Flix SE. The transaction will see the duo making a primary investment in Flix and buying shares from the company's existing stockholders.

– Orus Energy raised €2.2 million in a pre-seed round co-led by b2venture AG, Asterion Ventures and Ring SAS, doing business as Ring Capital. Orus provides a demand-side flexibility platform designed to allow commercial building operators to automatically shift electricity consumption during peak energy periods.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.