Deal Wrap: Lightyear Capital invests in Curalinc; Lightview sells Array to WCG

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Lightyear Capital LLC invested in mental healthcare provider Curalinc LLC. Houlihan Lokey was Lightyear's financial adviser while Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP was its legal adviser. Locke Lord LLP was legal adviser to Curalinc and The Chicago Corp. was its financial adviser.

– Lightview Capital LLC sold Colorado-based life science engagement company Array to research solutions provider WCG Clinical Inc. Union Square Advisors and Madison Park Group were financial advisers to Lightview and Array while DLA Piper was their legal adviser.

– Elysee Development Corp. agreed to sell Canadian gold miner Osisko Mining Inc. to South Africa-based gold producer Gold Fields Ltd. for C$2.16 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Maxit Capital and Canaccord Genuity were Osisko's financial advisers and Bennett Jones LLP was its legal adviser.

– Chongqing Yufu Capital Equity Investment Fund Management Co. agreed to sell a 19.36% stake in Chinese automobile manufacturer Chongqing Jinkang New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd. to Seres Group Co. Ltd., according to Market Intelligence data. Seres will own 100% of the car manufacturer once the deal closes.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.