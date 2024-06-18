Deal Wrap: Leonard Green backs RedSail; Great Point buys Lyocontract

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Leonard Green & Partners LP will make a strategic growth investment in RedSail Technologies LLC. Francisco Partners Management LP will reinvest in RedSail, alongside the pharmacy technology company's management. TripleTree and William Blair served as financial advisers and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to RedSail and Francisco Partners. Baird was financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP was legal counsel to Leonard Green.

– Great Point Partners LLC purchased Germany-based Lyocontract GmbH, a drug product contract development and manufacturing organization. Rantum Capital provided debt financing for the transaction.

– Clearhaven Partners LP completed a significant investment in software-defined video platform provider Zixi Inc. alongside the latter's executive team. Goulston & Storrs PC was legal counsel and Raymond James & Associates Inc. was financial adviser to Zixi. Kirkland and Ellis LLP and Meitar acted as legal counsel to Clearhaven.

– Continuus Technologies LLC, a data analytics and cloud consulting firm, received growth equity investment from Borgman Capital LLC. Godfrey & Kahn SC was Borgman's legal counsel.

– RPM Freight Systems LLC, a provider of asset-light finished vehicle logistics, recently secured funding from Trive Capital Management LLC and Bluejay Capital Partners LLC.

– Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Québec made a C$45 million investment in InnovMetric Software Inc., a Quebec City-based company specializing in the design of 3D measurement software. Deloitte Corporate Finance was the main adviser and facilitated financing for the deal.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.