Deal Wrap: Kava Equity acquires Arrowhead; Kinterra buys Nevada Copper's assets

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Kava Equity Partners acquired US environmental remediation company Arrowhead Contracting Inc. Holland & Hart LLP and Maynes, Bradford, Shipps & Sheftel, LLP were Kava Equity's legal advisers. CC Capital Advisors was Arrowhead's financial adviser.

– Kinterra Capital Corp. subsidiary Southwest Critical Materials LLC acquired substantially all of Nevada Copper Corp.'s assets for $128 million.

– ZelnickMedia Corp. sold US-based ticket pricing software developer Logitix to Victory Live Inc. Evercore was Logitix's financial adviser and Lowenstein Sandler was its legal adviser. BofA Securities and Moelis & Company LLC were Victory Live's financial advisers and Sidley Austin was its legal adviser.

– TA Associates Management LP acquired a majority stake in International Decision Systems Inc., which does business as Solifi, from Thoma Bravo LP, who will retain a stake in the US fintech. Goodwin Procter LLP was TA Associate's legal adviser. Jefferies LLC was Solifi's financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was its legal adviser.

– Deer Management Co. LLC, which does business as Bessemer Venture Partners, sold San Francisco-based telehealth platform developer Rupa Inc. to Healthy Web Inc., which does business as Fullscript.

