Deal Wrap: Inflexion buys into FDMUK; Jacobs to acquire Ilerna

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– FDMUK, a provider of telecom market share, pricing and proposition data throughout Europe, secured an investment from Inflexion Pvt. Equity Partners LLP. The private equity firm made the investment through Inflexion Enterprise Fund V LP.

– Jacobs Holding AG reached a deal to purchase Ilerna, a Spain-based vocational education provider. Skill & You, a portfolio company of IK Partners, is the seller.

– Tikehau Capital made a strategic investment in financial technology company Lenox Park Solutions Inc.

– Ardian and Crédit Agricole Assurances SA agreed to sell a 49% stake in Italian airport operator 2i Aeroporti SpA to Asterion Industrial Partners, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions. Italian fund manager F2i will reinvest in the business.

– Funds managed by Igneo Infrastructure Partners will acquire Portugal-based toll road concessionaire AEDL - Auto-Estradas do Douro Litoral SA from funds managed by Strategic Value Partners LLC and its affiliates, as well as other minority investors. Goldman Sachs International and Natixis Partners Iberia were financial advisers and CS'Associados and PLMJ were legal advisers on the deal, which is likely to close later this year.

– Equistone Partners Europe Ltd. will exit its investment in Heras, a Netherlands-based distributor of permanent and mobile perimeter protection solutions, under a conditional agreement with buyer Garda Group.

– Funds advised by Equistone will sell their majority stake in Otto Life Science Engineering GmbH to SPIE SA in a transaction expected to close in the second half. Otto's management team will buy a minority stake in the Germany-based business, which provides engineering, procurement and construction services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

– Restructuring and financial advisory firm Province received a strategic capital investment from Trivest Partners LP. Clearsight Advisors was the financial adviser and GTC Law Group PC was legal counsel to Province, while Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP was legal adviser to Trivest.

