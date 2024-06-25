Deal Wrap: Frazier buys BioMatrix; Morgan Stanley Expansion invests in Cloudian

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Frazier Healthcare Partners acquired BioMatrix, a provider of home-based infusion services, from ACON Investments LLC and Triton Pacific Capital Partners LLC. Houlihan Lokey was financial adviser and DLA Piper acted as legal counsel to BioMatrix. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Goodwin Procter LLP were Frazier's financial and legal advisers, respectively. King & Spalding and Hogan Lovells advised ACON.

– Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital provided $23 million in growth financing to Cloudian Holdings Inc., an AI data lake platform provider.

– Flexpoint Ford LLC led a $165 million investment round in music and entertainment company Create Music Group Inc., with participation from music industry veteran Charles Goldstuck. The Raine Group was financial adviser to Create, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher acted as legal counsel in connection with the transaction. Reed Smith was legal counsel to Flexpoint.

– Stellex Capital Management LP finalized the sale of Continental Global Material Handling LLC, a manufacturer of conveyor components and material handling systems, to Precision Pulley & Idler. Houlihan Lokey was exclusive financial adviser and Proskauer Rose LLP acted as legal counsel to Stellex and Continental Global.

– Toronto-based IGM Technology, which is behind the Gravity cloud-based financial management software suite for government agencies and corporations, secured a strategic growth investment from Lead Edge Capital Management LLC. Atlas Technology Group was exclusive financial adviser to IGM, while Shea & Co. acted as exclusive financial adviser to Lead Edge.

– Five Elms Capital Management LLC made a strategic investment in opus1.io, a practice management platform for performing arts businesses.

– Argosy Capital Group Inc.'s Argosy Healthcare Partners recapitalized Connect Life Sciences, a provider of recruitment solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

