Deal Wrap: Eurazeo to buy majority stake in Rydoo; Main Capital exits Textkernel

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Eurazeo SE's Eurazeo PME IV fund will invest in Rydoo NV, a Belgium-based expense management software provider, to become the majority shareholder. Marlin Equity Partners LLC, Rydoo's current financial sponsor, will reinvest in the business. Latham & Watkins advised Eurazeo on the majority stake acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions.

– Main Capital Partners BV sold Textkernel BV, an Amsterdam-based recruitment and human resources technology company, to Bullhorn Inc.

– Hillcore Group finalized its acquisition of CEDA International Corp., a provider of industrial maintenance, turnaround and environmental services, effective June 18. CEDA was majority-owned by OMERS Administration Corp. unit OMERS Private Equity.

– Guardian Capital Partners Investment Management LP sold Direct Line Global LLC, a provider of technology infrastructure services, to CBRE Group Inc. Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP was legal adviser to Guardian and Direct Line. Lincoln International LLC was Direct Line's financial adviser on the deal. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP was CBRE's legal adviser.

– Main Street Capital Corp. and its affiliates provided $120 million in debt financing to talent advisory firm ZRG Partners LLC. Capstone Partners advised ZRG on the transaction.

