Deal Wrap: Eurazeo acquires Eres; NOVA sells Bold Ocean

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Eurazeo SE completed its acquisition of French savings and retirement solutions company Eres Gestion from IK Partners for more than €350 million.

– NOVA Infrastructure Management LLC sold US shipping company Bold Ocean LLC for an undisclosed amount. Jefferies LLC was financial adviser and Jones Day and Holland & Knight LLP were legal advisers to NOVA and Bold Ocean.

– Innova Capital Sp. z o.o. agreed to sell Romanian eyecare and eyewear products retailer Optical Investment Group SA to France-headquartered eyeglasses manufacturer EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme.

– OpenGate Capital LLC completed its sale of Norwegian silicon carbide producer Fiven AS to alloy and ingots manufacturer Kymera International LLC. Baird and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP advised OpenGate.

– Intermediate Capital Group PLC sold its minority stake in France-based telecom network services provider Océinde Communications SAS to French life insurance company Crédit Agricole Assurances SA.

– Evolution Equity Partners led a $60 million Series B round for Seattle-based AI and machine learning cybersecurity developer Protect AI Inc.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.