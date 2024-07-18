Deal Wrap: Dragoneer invests $200M in Tekion; Kompass Kapital backs Airshare

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Dragoneer Investment Group LLC provided $200 million in growth equity funding to Tekion Corp., which offers a cloud-native automotive retail platform. The funding round puts Tekion's valuation at more than $4 billion.

– Airshare, a private aviation company, received a strategic investment from Kompass Kapital Management LLC. Jefferies LLC was exclusive financial adviser and Lathrop GPM was legal counsel to Airshare. Spencer Fane LLP was legal counsel to Kompass Kapital.

– Warburg Pincus LLC led a strategic investment in sales performance management software company Varicent Software Inc., alongside Great Hill Partners LP and Spectrum Equity Management LP. Varicent's management participated in the investment. William Blair and Guggenheim Securities LLC are exclusive financial advisers to Varicent, Great Hill and Spectrum, while Moelis & Co. LLC is adviser to Varicent's board. Paul Hastings LLP and Blakes are legal counsel to Varicent and Great Hill, and Choate Hall & Stewart LLP is legal counsel to Spectrum. Harris Williams is financial adviser, Kirkland & Ellis is M&A counsel and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP is financing counsel to Warburg.

– Francisco Partners Management LP and TA Associates Management LP agreed to become co-controlling shareholders of European vertical software company Orisha in a deal expected to close during the fourth quarter. TA, which owns a majority stake in Orisha, will reinvest in the business, together with the company's management. J.P. Morgan was exclusive financial adviser and Latham & Watkins was legal adviser to TA. Bryan Garnier was financial adviser and Paul Hastings was legal adviser to Francisco.

– Ardian is in exclusive talks to buy a majority interest in Robot-Coupe and Magimix SAS, alongside Hameur Group, an existing shareholder of the two kitchen appliance companies. Ardian's advisers on the potential deal include Amala Partners, J.P. Morgan, Sycomore Corporate Finance and PC Associés on M&A and Latham & Watkins on legal matters. Advisers assisting the sellers include BNP Paribas and Société Générale on M&A and White & Case on legal matters.

– Falfurrias Management Partners LP made significant growth investments in capSpire Inc., which provides commodity/energy trading and risk management services, and Gravitate, which provides AI-enabled fuel management and energy logistics software. As part of the transaction, Gravitate has been spun out of capSpire into a stand-alone entity. Hall Estill, Philip Lee LLP and Lopp Law Firm provided legal counsel to capSpire and Gravitate, and McGuireWoods LLP was legal adviser to Falfurrias.

– Madwire LLC, a technology company behind the Marketing 360 platform, secured a growth investment from Granite Creek Capital Partners LLC.

– Trivest Partners LP made a minority growth investment in Hinton Lumber Products Inc. through Trivest Growth Investment Fund II LP. Coinvesting in the wooden-pallet maker alongside Trivest was Palmares Capital Partners.

