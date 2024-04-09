 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-caledonia-buys-direct-tyre-from-palatine-bitwise-acquires-etc-group-82963940 content esgSubNav
Deal Wrap: Caledonia buys Direct Tyre from Palatine; Bitwise acquires ETC Group

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Caledonia Investments PLC acquired UK-based tire management services provider Direct Tyre Management Ltd. from Palatine Private Equity LLP. Travers Smith LLP was Caledonia's legal adviser. Clearwater International, PwC Corporate Finance LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd. were Palatine's financial advisers. Gateley PLC was its legal adviser.

– Bitwise Asset Management Inc. bought London-based cryptocurrency exchange traded product issuer ETC Group.

– True Wind Capital Management LP acquired a 19% stake in Japanese mobile data device manufacturer Sun Corp.

– Entrepreneurial Equity Partners LP acquired Canadian nonalcoholic drinks manufacturer Truss Beverage Co., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.