Deal Wrap: Bregal Sagemount invests in UCPM; Morgan Stanley backs Sokin

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital made an investment in payments fintech Sokin.

– Bregal Sagemount invested in specialty insurance wholesaler Ucpm Environmental Insurance Inc. Skyway Capital Markets was financial adviser to UCPM. Goodwin Procter was legal adviser to Bregal Sagemount.

– Better Capital- and Multiply Ventures-backed chronic care clinic OneCare was acquired by Acko General Insurance Ltd.

