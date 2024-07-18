Deal Wrap: Bregal Sagemount invests in UCPM; Morgan Stanley backs Sokin

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital made an investment in payments fintech Sokin.

– Bregal Sagemount invested in specialty insurance wholesaler Ucpm Environmental Insurance Inc. Skyway Capital Markets was financial adviser to UCPM. Goodwin Procter was legal adviser to Bregal Sagemount.

– Better Capital- and Multiply Ventures-backed chronic care clinic OneCare was acquired by Acko General Insurance Ltd.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.