Deal Wrap: BGF to sell Garrison Technology; QHP exits Pro-Ficiency

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– BGF Investment Management Ltd. will exit London-based cybersecurity company Garrison Technology Ltd. in a deal with buyer Everfox. As part of the transaction, which is expected to close this summer, BGF will reinvest into Everfox as a minority shareholder.

– Simulations Plus Inc. purchased Pro-Ficiency Holdings Inc. and its units in a cash deal valued at approximately $100 million. Pro-Ficiency provides simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions for clinical and commercial drug development. Procopio was legal counsel for Simulations Plus. Wyrick Robbins was legal counsel for Pro-Ficiency and the sellers, which include QHP Capital LP and Pro-Ficiency's minority shareholders.

– Liberty Lane Partners II LLC and St. Cloud Capital LLC acquired Superior Huntingdon Composites, which makes fiberglass reinforcements and veils. Brown Gibbons Lang & Co. was Superior Huntingdon's exclusive financial adviser on the deal.

– Carr's Hill Capital Partners Management LP added SMART Safety Gulf Coast, which provides turnkey life safety and compliance management services, to its portfolio. The seller was PALA Group.

– EQT AB (publ)'s EQT Healthcare Growth Strategy Fund and EQT Growth Fund will acquire a majority interest in Belgian cloud-based software platform CluePoints in a deal set to close during the third quarter. CluePoints' management team and existing stockholders Summit Partners LP and Clinimetrics SA will reinvest in the business, with the latter two retaining minority stakes.

– Serent Capital Management Co. LLC made a significant growth investment in HarperDB Inc., a distributed systems platform.

– VLogic Systems Inc., an integrated workplace management software company, secured a strategic growth investment from Northrim Horizon. Wellesley Hills Financial advised VLogic on the transaction.

