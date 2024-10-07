Deal Wrap: Avalt and VantEdge acquire Suburban; Bain acquires Archwest stake

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– AVALT Holdings partnered with Vantedge Partners, LP to acquire drywall, insulation and custom finishes business Suburban Drywall Inc.

– Bain Capital LP acquired a majority stake in commercial lender Archwest Capital LLC. Irell & Manella LLP was legal adviser to Archwest. Piper Sandler Companies was financial adviser and Dechert LLP was legal adviser to Bain.

– Parthenon Capital Group invested in medical review company Medical Review Institute of America LLC. Mizuho and Greenhill & Co. were financial advisers to Medical Review Institute. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to Parthenon.

– Novo Holdings A/S and Abingworth LLP led a $115.27 million Series A round of funding for biotech company Myricx Bio.

– The Sterling Group LP and Adams Street Partners LLC acquired garage door business Ogd Inc. McDermott Will & Emery LLP was legal adviser and HamptonRock Financial Advisory LLC was financial adviser to Sterling. BlackArch Partners was financial adviser to OGD.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.