Deal Wrap: Avalt and VantEdge acquire Suburban; Bain acquires Archwest stake

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– AVALT Holdings partnered with Vantedge Partners, LP to acquire drywall, insulation and custom finishes business Suburban Drywall Inc.

– Bain Capital LP acquired a majority stake in commercial lender Archwest Capital LLC. Irell & Manella LLP was legal adviser to Archwest. Piper Sandler Companies was financial adviser and Dechert LLP was legal adviser to Bain.

– Parthenon Capital Group invested in medical review company Medical Review Institute of America LLC. Mizuho and Greenhill & Co. were financial advisers to Medical Review Institute. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to Parthenon.

– Novo Holdings A/S and Abingworth LLP led a $115.27 million Series A round of funding for biotech company Myricx Bio.

– The Sterling Group LP and Adams Street Partners LLC acquired garage door business Ogd Inc. McDermott Will & Emery LLP was legal adviser and HamptonRock Financial Advisory LLC was financial adviser to Sterling. BlackArch Partners was financial adviser to OGD.

