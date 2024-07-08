Deal Wrap: Arctos buys stake in Hayfin; Kans invests over $30M in Grupo Carolo

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Arctos Partners LP bought British Columbia Investment Management Corp.'s majority stake in Europe-focused credit firm Hayfin Capital Management LLP for €1.3 billion. Goldman Sachs International and Moelis & Co. were advisers to Hayfin and BCI. Weil Gotshal & Manges provided legal advice to BCI, while Macfarlanes and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton were Hayfin's legal counsel.

– Kans Capital invested more than $30 million in Mexican restaurants company Gomcarlu SA de CV, doing business as Grupo Carolo. Actinver Investment Bank (M&A) and Caype Abogados advised Grupo Carolo, while Winston & Strawn, Muñoz Manzo y Ocampo, Deloitte and Chávez Vargas Abogados advised Kans Capital.

– BHMS Investments LP invested in insurance technology company Boost Insurance USA Inc. Howden Capital Markets & Advisory served as Boost's financial adviser.

– AXA IM Prime acquired a 20% stake in French credit firm Rivage Investment SAS.

– NightDragon Management Co. LLC led a $45 million series C round for Californian cloud-managed physical security company Rhombus Systems Inc.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.