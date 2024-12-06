Deal Wrap: Ant acquires Preanfa; Five Elms invests in Scilife

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Ant Capital Partners Co. Ltd. acquired beauty products business Preanfa Co. Ltd. from Creation Capital Co. Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Five Elms Capital Management LLC invested in Scilife, a quality management system for the life sciences sector.

– An investor group including Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP and ShopOne Centers REIT Inc. acquired a Publix Super Markets Inc. location at Mt. Zion in Morrow, Ga.

– Blue Owl Capital Inc. completed the acquisition of real estate lender Prima Capital Advisors LLC from funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC.

