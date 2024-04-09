 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-agic-sells-farsound-to-onex-apax-buys-controlling-stake-in-veriforce-83121785 content esgSubNav
Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– AGIC Capital sold UK-headquartered aerospace supply chain management company Farsound Aviation Ltd. to Onex Corp. for an undisclosed amount. William Blair was AGIC Capital's financial adviser and K&L Gates was its legal adviser.

– Apax Partners LLP agreed to acquire a controlling stake in workforce safety software developer Veriforce LLC from Thoma Bravo LP. Harris Williams was Apax's financial adviser, while William Blair was Veriforce's financial adviser.

– Arkview Capital LP sold a majority stake in New York-based parking lot operator Icon Parking to Hudson Valley Parking Trust LLC and its affiliates. Greenberg Traurig LLP was Arkview's legal adviser. Fenwick & West LLP was Hudson's legal adviser.

– RF Investment Partners acquired US portable restroom provider Rent-A-John.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.