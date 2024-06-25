Deal Wrap: Affinity to acquire SK Rent-a-Car; OEP invests in Siti B&T Group

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Affinity Equity Partners will purchase car rental business SK Rent-a-Car Co. Ltd. from SK Networks Co. Ltd.

– OEP Capital Advisors LP completed a minority investment in Siti B&T Group SpA, a manufacturer of turnkey plants and machinery for the ceramic tile industry.

– PPC Enterprises LLC made a strategic minority growth investment in Indus Valley Partners Corp., which provides software and technology solutions to investment managers. Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial adviser and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal counsel to Indus Valley Partners. Covington & Burling LLP was legal counsel to PPC.

