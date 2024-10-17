CVC, L Catterton bid for Orthomol; Apollo plans A$450M sale of Challenger stake

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– CVC Capital Partners PLC and L Catterton Partners are bidding for German vitamin supplement maker Orthomol pharmazeutische Vertriebs GmbH, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Advent International LP, Blackstone Inc., and PAI Partners SAS are among the second-round bidders for the company, the report added, citing the people. Orthomol Holding GmbH is seeking €1 billion in the sale, the people said.

– EMR Capital Pty. Ltd. and Golden Energy and Resources Pte. Ltd. are planning to sell Ravenswood Gold Pty. Ltd. and Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. has shown interest in acquiring the A$2 billion Australian mine, The Australian reported. Harmony has the cash to pay for the gold mine, the report added, citing market sources.

– BGF Investment Management Ltd. is potentially lined up to invest and acquire a minor or major stake in UK steakhouse Understudy Ltd., which does business as Blacklock, who is is in talks to raise cash from investors, The Daily Telegraph of London reported, citing industry and city sources.

– Apollo Global Management Inc. is planning a further A$450 million sell-down of its stake in Australian investment manager Challenger Ltd., The Australian reported. This potential move comes after Apollo reduced its stake in the company from 20.1% to 9.9%, the report added.

