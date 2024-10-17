Clearlake sells Team Technologies to Arlington; Apax to buy Evelyn business unit

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Clearlake Capital Group LP sold US healthcare manufacturing and supply chain solutions provider Team Technologies Inc. to an Arlington Capital Partners affiliate. R.W. Baird was Team Technologies' financial adviser, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Massumi + Consoli LLP were legal advisers to Team Technologies and Clearlake. Harris Williams was financial adviser and Goodwin Procter LLP was legal adviser to Arlington.

– Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP agreed to purchase the professional services business of London-based Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd. Evercore is Evelyn's financial adviser and Macfarlanes is its legal adviser. Jefferies and Nomura are Apax's financial advisers.

– GenNx360 Capital Partners sold US-based IT infrastructure company B2B Computer Products LLC, which does business as ITsavvy LLC, to Xerox Holdings Corp. for $400 million. Loeb & Loeb and Greenberg Traurig were GenNx360 and ITsavvy's legal advisers.

– IK Partners agreed to buy German electrical switchgear maker Driescher GmbH. As part of the deal, the co-founders and joint shareholders of Czech subsidary Dribo Spol. S R.O. will sell their shares and reinvest into the German company.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.