Blackstone, Carlyle join Loscam race; Temasek in pole position for Tynor stake

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Blackstone Inc. and The Carlyle Group Inc. are among the parties looking at possibly acquiring Loscam Australia Pty. Ltd., The Australian reported. The Australian pallet pooling company's management have held presentations with the prospective suitors, which potentially include Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc. and Brookfield Corp., according to the report.

– Temasek Holdings (Pvt.) Ltd. is the lead bidder for a minority stake in India-based orthopedic appliance manufacturer Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd., Mint reported, citing three people with knowledge of the development. Temasek reportedly is looking to pay as much as $120 million for a 35% stake in Tynor. Also in the final round of bidding were Warburg Pincus LLC and NVP Associates LLC, doing business as Norwest Venture Partners, the report added.

– A consortium comprising DEG-Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, International Finance Corp. and Asian Development Bank aims to acquire a majority stake in Indian renewable energy business Fourth Partner Energy Pvt. Ltd. for $300 million, The Economic Times reported, citing two people aware of the development. The potential transaction would involve buying out TPG Capital LP's 52% stake in Fourth Partner Energy, the report added.

