Blackstone, Brookfield may bid for Ayvens; KKR in talks to acquire Integral Ad

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Blackstone Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. and CVC Capital Partners PLC are interested in bidding for French car leasing company Ayvens from Société Générale SA, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Ayvens may also attract interest from Tokyo-based JA Mitsui Leasing Ltd., the report added.

– Allegro Funds Pty. Ltd. has offered to sell Australian hydraulics and water company Questas Group Pty. Ltd., and private equity firms are interested in buying the A$400 million business, The Australian reported, citing DataRoom. US-based companies Genuine Parts Co. and Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. are also interested in acquiring Questas, the report added, citing industry experts.

– KKR & Co. Inc. is in talks to acquire New York-based digital advertisement company Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., Business Insider reported, citing three people familiar with the process. Other potential buyers are also reportedly interested in the company.

– Hero Electronix Pvt. Ltd. is planning to sell a 25% to 30% stake in Indian semiconductor designer Tessolve Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd. for between $120 million and $150 million, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the matter. Hero Electronix is in the process of mandating an investment bank for the stake sale, the report added.

– Silver Lake Technology Management LLC, Bain Capital LP and Francisco Partners Management LP are competing to acquire a minority stake in Altera Corp., a subsidiary of US chipmaker Intel Corp., Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. A stake is likely to be worth at least a few billion dollars, the report said, citing the sources, who requested anonymity on the matter.

