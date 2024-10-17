Ardian in talks to buy Akuo Energy; EQT, Advent in discussions to acquire Rapid7

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Ardian is in advanced talks to acquire Paris-headquartered renewable energy company Akuo Energy, which is partly owned by Intermediate Capital Group PLC, for $2.5 billion including debt, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Ardian has started due diligence, aiming to reach an agreement as soon as December, according to the report, citing the people.

– EQT AB (publ), Advent International LP and Bain Capital LP are in early-stage talks to acquire US-based cybersecurity firm Rapid7 Inc., which is exploring a potential sale after attracting interest from buyout firms, Business Standard reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The discussions may not lead to a deal and Rapid7 could opt to stay independent, the report added, citing the sources.

– Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt. Ltd. intends to sell its majority stake in Indian human resource platform PeopleStrong HR Services Pvt. Ltd., The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the development. Multiples has sent feelers to buyout funds and domestic private equity funds, according to the report, citing the people.

– Indian beverage producer Archian Foods Pvt. Ltd., doing business as Lahori, is in discussions with investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. to close a funding round of over $47 million that could see Verlinvest SA sell part of its 21.2% stake in Lahori, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal is still in the discussion phas, and investors such as Peak XV Partners Operations LLC have also held talks, according to the report, citing another person.

