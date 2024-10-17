AEA, Battery Ventures exit Process Sensing Technologies; H.I.G. exits Deenova

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– AEA Investors LP and Battery Ventures LP sold measurement instrumentation monitoring solutions provider Process Sensing Technologies Ltd. to Dwyer Instruments LLC, an Arcline Investment Management LP portfolio company. Barclays was financial adviser to Dwyer.

– Quad-C Management Inc. invested in HVAC, refrigeration and plumbing services provider Flow Service Partners Tennessee Op-Co LLC. Houlihan Lokey was financial adviser to Flow.

– H.I.G. Capital LLC exited its investment in Santa Lucia Pharma Apps Srl, doing business as Deenova, a provider of medication and medical device traceability solutions to the healthcare industry.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.