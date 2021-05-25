The COVID-19 pandemic has had both adverse and positive effects on the Technology, Media & Telecommunications industry. With a global economic slowdown, sports cancellations and more, traditional TV advertising experienced steep declines in 2020. Meanwhile, the pandemic accelerated other trends such as digital transformation, OTT video usage, and even new telehealth applications.
TMT Digital Newsletter: April 2021
Fintech Intelligence Digital Newsletter: April 2021
Global M&A Infographic Q1 2021
Episode 14: A Quantum of Technology
2021 US broadband forecast lifted by rising digital home profiles