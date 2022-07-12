 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-november-29-2022 content esgSubNav
Insight Weekly: Layoffs swell; energy efficiency PE deals defy downturn; 2023 global risk themes

Today is Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we put a spotlight on recent layoffs across industries. Major U.S. tech companies are slashing staffing numbers after a year of rapid hiring and abundant spending driven by pandemic-related growth. More than 25,000 tech employees including at Meta, Amazon and Twitter have been laid off in November, about double the number in October. U.S. and European investment banks are also shedding jobs and cutting bonuses as advisory and underwriting revenues plummet due to a slowdown in capital markets and M&A activities.

Private equity and venture capital deployment in the energy efficiency sector totaled $31.79 billion as of mid-November, compared to $16.36 billion in all of 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The investment growth in the space defies the overall downward trend of private equity and venture capital deals in 2022 as companies and governments race to adopt sustainable energy management strategies to meet carbon emission reduction targets.  

Economic and geopolitical headwinds such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war will continue to reshape global structures and relationships in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's Economics & Country Risk team. Five overarching themes will drive the economic and risk environment next year: global security unsettled, energy trade-offs, precarious supply chains, reshuffling labor markets and economic dissonance.

  • In Focus: Layoffs

    • Layoffs swell as air leaks from Big Tech's balloon

      Major technology firms laid off tens of thousands of workers in one of the worst months for the industry's jobs market in recent memory. But Big Tech's troubles are unlikely to infect that tightest U.S. labor market in decades.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      SNL Image

      US, European investment banks to slash jobs, pay as revenue plummets

      With deal advisory and securities underwriting revenue nearly halving year-to-date, major U.S. and European groups are expected to cut 2022 investment banking bonuses by up to 45% and reduce headcount in 2023.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • US banks' overdraft fee income drops for 3rd straight quarter

      U.S. banks reported a total of $1.76 billion in overdraft-related service charge income in the third quarter, down nearly 8% from the second quarter and 22% from the year-ago period.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      New UK budget hits bigger banks with 'windfall tax by stealth'

      While the U.K. government did not directly go after banks' excess profits, changes introduced in the latest budget would still raise the tax burden for the sector, with larger players bearing the brunt.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      APAC banks' debt issuances to stay steady after recent spike amid tightening

      Banks in the region raised $8.61 billion of debt in October, down from $26.07 billion in September and from $9.52 billion in October 2021.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • Financials Research: Nearly $1B in estimated prior-year reserve build added to State Farm's Q3 woes

      The top-tier mutual's year-to-date net underwriting loss through Sept. 30 surged to $8.65 billion from $2.54 billion during the first three quarters of 2021 as private auto loss ratios continued to deteriorate.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Fintech

    • Tracking Apple's growing fintech ambitions

      Apple is well-positioned to take a bite out of the financial services market with its growing payments ecosystem, analysts said, despite some recent product delays.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      SNL Image

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • Some US banks increased lending on office properties in Q3

      Commercial real estate market observers continue to report uncertainty about office leasing and the future of in-person work, but some banks that are active lenders in the segment are maintaining or growing their exposure.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Private equity transactions in energy efficiency defy downward deal trend

      Private equity and venture capital deployment in the energy efficiency space is on track to reach $31.79 billion, nearly double the total investments in the sector in 2021.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      SNL Image

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Outlook for India’s economic growth and policy platforms

      India's real GDP growth is projected to average 6.3% annually in FY 2021-30, enabling it to overtake Japan and Germany to become the world's third-largest economy.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      India GDP data

      Benchmark Fed rate soars toward 5% with few clues to peak

      The futures market sees the federal funds rate peaking between 5% and 5.25%, but the path of inflation could prove these bets wrong in either direction.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • RRA Research: Focus on FERC — Glick nomination stalls in Senate; ROE challenges continue

      The nomination of Chairman Richard Glick to a new term at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission appears stalled as return on equity challenges continue in current electric and gas proceedings at the commission.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Utility executives assess value, risk of ownership stake sales

      Not all U.S. utility executives are sold on the value and strategy of selling off slices of prized businesses to address equity needs or unlock new value.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Gas-rich Norway resists pressure to cut EU neighbors a deal

      Now the EU's top gas supplier, Norway has been under pressure to agree to a price cap for months. One utility representative views Norway as having a moral obligation: "Do you really want to rake in the last penny of poor Europeans here?"

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • 451 Research: Latin America home to 10 new cloud regions since onset of COVID-19 pandemic

      As companies sought to have their infrastructure closer to end users due to the pandemic, American and Chinese cloud providers increased their levels of investment in Latin America, announcing new cloud regions for unserved markets.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Twitter's struggles narrow path to revenue growth as Musk charts new direction

      With employees and advertisers fleeing Twitter, Elon Musk's plans to grow subscription revenue are both more important and more implausible than ever. Subscriptions are a small slice of revenue for other major social media platforms.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Metals and Mining Research: Lithium M&A involving assets with resources, H2'21-H1'22

      The year ended June 30 was marked by robust lithium M&A activity, with many first-time lithium buyers attempting to capitalize on increasing demand and high prices.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

The Big Number

 

Trending

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @EconomicsRisk on Twitter

The Big Picture

What will shape your big picture in 2023? How will disrupted supply chains, inflation, and new sustainability and M&A trends impact your sector? 

Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Increase your competitive edge with essential insights delivered straight to your inbox.

Written and compiled by Roma Arora

