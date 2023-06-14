Insight Weekly: Loan delinquencies up; US money supply falls; coal employment grows

 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-june-6-2023 content esgSubNav
Today is Tuesday, June 6, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we examine loan delinquencies at US banks. The commercial real estate (CRE) loan delinquency rate increased sequentially by 12 basis points to 0.77% at the end of March, the highest since the third quarter of 2021, according to an S&P Market Intelligence analysis. Delinquencies on credit card and auto loans rose year over year in the first quarter and continued to inch closer to levels seen during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the overall commercial and industrial loan delinquency ratio stood at 0.98% in the first quarter, down 9 basis points from the same period in 2022. Most bankers presenting at the annual S&P Community Bankers Conference seemed hesitant to grow their loan portfolios at this point. As economic uncertainty and liquidity pressures increased, lending slowed, with total loans falling 0.2% on a sequential basis, compared to the 1.9% linked-quarter increase in the previous quarter.

The supply of money in the US economy is dropping at the fastest rate ever, potentially helping slow stubbornly high inflation. Cash, personal savings and market accounts accessible to consumers — collectively referred to as the "M2" money supply — fell to $20.673 trillion in April, a drop of $1.031 trillion from a peak in July 2022, according to the latest Federal Reserve data. The unprecedented drop in M2 is being fueled by the Fed's aggressive monetary policy tightening, a decline in credit availability, turmoil in the banking sector and the end of COVID-19 government stimulus efforts.

The number of US coal miners increased 1.3% in the first quarter of 2023 from the prior quarter to an average of 45,473 employees, according to an S&P Global Commodity Insights analysis. However, US coal production was flat year over year in the first quarter at 148,875 short tons, dipping 399 tons, or 0.27%.

  • In Focus: US Loan Delinquencies

    • CRE loan delinquency rate at US banks rises sharply

      The delinquency rate of commercial real estate loans increased by 12 basis points sequentially to 0.77% at the end of March, the highest since the third quarter of 2021, an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis found.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Auto, card loan delinquencies at US banks inch toward pandemic-era levels in Q1

      The credit card loan delinquency ratio jumped more than 80 basis points year over year and 18 basis points sequentially, to 2.63% at March-end, the highest level since the first quarter of 2020, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US banks' commercial and industrial loan growth slowed in Q1

      Banks' overall commercial and industrial loan delinquency ratio was 0.98% in the first quarter, down 9 basis points from the same period last year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Liquidity pressures sap bank margins in Q1

      Most banks' net interest margins contracted in the first quarter and could face additional strain in the future as liquidity pressures accelerated in the last few weeks of the period. 

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Indian banks see margin moderation ahead after strong fiscal Q4 profits

      Indian banks may see slower net interest margin expansion after posting a surge in profit for the quarter ended March 31, as deposit costs increase and yields on loans stabilize.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Street Talk: Bearish bank investor turns bullish

      In the latest "Street Talk" podcast, Down Range Capital partners Brad Rinschler and Connor Labozzetta discuss the performance of bank stocks, why failed banks were different than others and the opportunity they see to invest at current levels.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • Insurance Insight: $375M+ in annual volume implicated in State Farm's Calif. new business halt

      The group generated $248.1 million from new California homeowners and rental dwelling business in 2022, according to various rate filings. State Farm holds the dominant market share in the state's homeowners market.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • May flash PMI data signals 13-month high for developed world growth

      Service sector gains fueled the rise in economic growth for the largest four developed economies — US, UK, eurozone and Japan, according to flash Purchasing Managers' Index data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US money supply falls at unprecedented rate, possibly cooling inflation

      One measure of money in the US economy has fallen by more than $1 trillion since July 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Thailand's economy rebounds in early 2023 as tourism surges

      International tourism arrivals in the first quarter of 2023 surged to 6.5 million visitors, which was more than half the total number of international tourist visits in 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • Share repurchase activity by US REITs slows in Q1

      Share repurchase activity by US real estate investment trusts declined 6.8% in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter. 

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US house prices show recovery for 2nd consecutive month

      The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price NSA Index was up 0.4% month over month in March after seasonal adjustment.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • US coal employment on upswing, but production remains relatively flat

      Despite closing coal-fired power plants, the US has held its total coal production relatively flat in recent quarters as export demand remains strong.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      EU solar production dream faces harsh awakening without subsidies, experts say

      Europe needs to set high manufacturing incentives and trade barriers for low-cost goods if it wants to reach its lofty domestic production goals, experts said on S&P Global's Energy Evolution podcast.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Rio Tinto surge tips major iron ore producers' Q1 2023 output higher YOY

      Rio Tinto's production hike of 7.3 million metric tons ensured the total output by 20 of the world's top iron ore producers increased year over year despite sharply lower prices from 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Nickel CBS May 2023 – LME price falls on weak China trade data

      The London Metal Exchange three-month (LME 3M) nickel closing price fell to $20,934 per metric ton May 18, the lowest this year, after the release of bearish March-quarter trade data from top primary nickel consumer China.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • RSA Conference 2023: AI everywhere all at once

      451 Research analysts relate their impressions of data security and privacy, application security, identity and cloud security at the RSA Conference amid increased security spending.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Kagan Research: OTA and free online video drives higher US TV/video viewing hours

      On average in 2023, Americans spend 5.5 hours per day watching TV/video, up slightly from 5.2 hours in 2021, with year-over-year growth in over-the-air (OTA) broadcast TV and free online video viewing leading the increase.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

Compiled by Alex Virtucio

