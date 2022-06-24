 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-june-21-2022 content esgSubNav
Blog

Insight Weekly: Path to net-zero; US manufacturing momentum; China's lithium M&A frenzy

Today is Tuesday, June 21, 2022, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition, we examine the challenges facing various sectors on the path to net-zero carbon emissions. U.S. utility executives say their carbon-reduction goals are achievable, but only if promises of new technology and more federal support come true. Mining companies are off-loading coal assets to new owners, a strategy that critics worry will do little to curb overall global emissions. In the tech sector, chipmakers risk exacerbating supply constraints in their pursuit of environmental goals. Top global insurers are upping climate pledges, but gaps in their policies cast doubt on the effectiveness of these initiatives. Bank investors are willing to back lenders’ climate plans, although skepticism among campaigners and activist shareholders persists.

The S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI, a closely watched indicator of manufacturing growth, hit a four-month low in May. Surveys from the Federal Reserve's regional branches have also reported slowing growth in the sector. The slowdown is partly due to the Fed's tightening of financial conditions. Supply chain issues, worsened by COVID-19 lockdowns in China, have also left manufacturers unable to obtain the raw materials needed to meet strong demand.

Chinese domestic lithium deals reached 16 billion Chinese yuan in the first five months of 2022, more than double the annual record set in 2021. Costs far higher than in overseas markets are failing to cool demand as Chinese companies rush to reduce geopolitical supply risks. The unprecedented M&A frenzy also came as lithium prices hit a new record in China amid a global shortage.

  • In Focus: Path to Net-Zero

    • Path to net-zero: Utility execs insist 'we can'

      Several utilities made new and bold pledges in recent months to ramp up reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. Still, all face challenges in their efforts to decarbonize by 2050.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Path to net-zero: Miners dump coal to slash emissions, appease investors

      A handful of mining heavyweights discovered a shortcut to their goals is to spin off or sell the highest-emitting divisions, especially their coal mining operations.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Path to net-zero: US chipmakers balance growth vs. going green

      Historically, semiconductors have not been the most environmentally friendly sector. But a $52 billion plan to boost U.S. chipmaking presents a chance to make the industry more sustainable.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

      Path to net-zero: Get-out clauses undermine insurers' climate targets

      Several of the top global insurers are upping their efforts to cut carbon emissions from investment and underwriting portfolios, but gaps remain in their policies.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Path to net-zero: Banks weather storm, win buy-in on climate plans

      Investors showed willingness to back banks' climate plans by rejecting shareholder proposals that would have required the companies to go further. The fight is not over as activists keep pushing.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • More US banks are inking community benefits agreements after striking M&A deals

      Banks may be entering community agreements to expedite regulatory approval, address issues that groups raise during the merger application process and contribute to overall Community Reinvestment Act compliance.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US banks shed exposure to high-volatility commercial real estate loans in Q1

      The U.S. banking industry's aggregate balance of high-volatility commercial real estate loans in the first quarter dropped 12.4% sequentially and 8% year over year to $34.26 billion, according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      UK banks face mortgage arrears risk as rising inflation squeezes borrowers

      Interest rates have risen swiftly in the wake of soaring inflation, and lenders are expected to see a sharp rise in mortgage arrears and possessions as a result.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets 

    • Manufacturing momentum drags as interest rates rise, supply chains snag

      Manufacturers continue to benefit from strong demand, but recession fears and renewed supply chain woes are weighing on the sector.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US corporate credit market shows signs of stabilization

      The yield on U.S. corporate bonds has stabilized after months of rising as the prices of bonds fell. Some investors now see a buying opportunity in a market that may have fully priced in interest rate hikes and the risk of a recession.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications 

    • Top tech stocks have lost $3 trillion in market cap in 2022

      Six of the most highly valued stocks in history — Meta, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google and Microsoft — have shed a combined total of $3.328 trillion in market capital in 2022 as the year's sell-off progresses.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Venture capital-backed funding rounds worldwide plunge in May

      The number of funding rounds with venture capital participation was down 16% year over year to 1,469 for the month, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Chart, bubble chart Description automatically generated

       

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Freeport LNG shutdown in US could ripple through global gas markets

      The natural gas export facility is expected to be closed for at least three weeks after a June 8 fire, amid surging demand for liquified natural gas. A prolonged outage would impact global gas markets and the U.S. supply-demand picture.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US solar panel imports plummeted ahead of White House trade intervention

      The number of shipping containers carrying solar panels to U.S. ports in May was down 46% from a year earlier. On June 6, the Biden administration lifted the threat of new solar tariffs from a federal trade probe.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Diagram, map Description automatically generated

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Geopolitical fears, soaring prices spur lithium M&A frenzy in China

      Chinese miners and battery companies are rushing to secure domestic lithium supply, spending more than 16 billion Chinese yuan in the first five months of 2022 to hit a record high.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

