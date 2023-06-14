 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-june-13-2023 content esgSubNav
Insight Weekly: EV makers push new battery tech; China banks' leverage ratios; output costs slip

Today is Tuesday, June 13, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a close look at automakers' efforts to develop alternative battery chemistries amid high metal prices and the growing demand for electric vehicles. Automakers are trying to replace cobalt in batteries with either additional nickel or by using iron, while pushing boundaries on sodium batteries that use no lithium or cobalt, to control increasing prices. The hunt for alternative battery technologies is driven by a tight supply of raw materials and a desire among some governments to reduce trade dependence on China, which hosts much of the world's battery metals refineries as well as manufacturers of cells and other components, according to Henrique Ribeiro, principal analyst of batteries and energy storage at S&P Global Commodity Insights. Industry experts warn that the shift to new battery chemistries could come with trade-offs in cost and performance for consumers.

Many major mainland Chinese banks saw declines in their leverage ratios in the first quarter as they accelerated lending to support government growth targets and reported weaker returns on equity, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. A high leverage ratio indicates that a bank has more capital reserves and is better positioned to weather financial crises, but also means that it has less money to lend out.  

Average prices charged by factories for their goods fell globally in May for the first time in three years, according to the JPMorgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index compiled by S&P Global. Falling demand, improving supply and lower energy and shipping costs have caused a shift in pricing power from the seller to the buyer in recent months, driving down prices through global supply chains.

  • In Focus: Alternative Battery Technologies

    • Battery Next: Metal supply concerns push EV makers to new battery chemistries

      Companies around the world are rolling out products with alternative battery chemistries to circumvent potential supply bottlenecks.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Battery Next: EV makers use Model T playbook due to metal supply fears

      Automakers and battery-makers are using a combination of strategies to address supply challenges for cathode metals including upstream partnerships, innovation and market segmentation.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Battery Next: Emerging chemistries create trade-offs in cost, performance

      Automakers and battery-makers are shifting to new battery chemistries to reduce the use of expensive critical minerals, but they must ensure that performance does not suffer.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • OCC intensifying crackdown on noncompliant banks in wake of failures

      Since the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency warned banks in January to speed up compliance or face consequences, three regional banks have failed. The agency appears more resolute about that message after an update to its enforcement manual.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      16 US banks adopt community bank leverage ratio guidelines for first time in Q1            

      In total, there were 59 entries into the community bank leverage ratio framework in the first quarter.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Largest Gulf banks geared for more lending income growth in 2023

      Profits at the largest banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council are expected to remain high, driven by higher interest income and a low cost of risk.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Europe's banks brace for more bad loans

      Analysts expect asset quality to deteriorate in 2023 as higher interest rates and inflation put pressure on companies and households.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Chinese banks see Q1 leverage ratios slide as lending surges

      Many mainland Chinese banks saw declines in their leverage ratios as they front-loaded loans to support the government's growth targets and recorded a weaker return on equity.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • Financials Research: Life insurers' mortgage acquisitions sank in Q1 2023 amid higher rates, scrutiny    

      Amid sluggish origination volumes across lender types, life insurers acquired the lowest amount of mortgage loans in a first quarter in nine years. The sector continued to shun office loans as the property type struggles to recover from the pandemic.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • Green bond issuance by US REITs slows in 2023 YTD

      Only three US real estate investment trusts issued green bonds in the year to May 30, totaling $1.6 billion in gross proceeds.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Private equity investment in global commercial real estate declines in 2022       

      The number of private equity-backed deals in the sector fell to 251 in 2022, down from 365 in 2021.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Energy Research: 180 GW of planned US renewable capacity is located in energy communities

      S&P Global Commodity Insights identified that nearly half of the currently planned US renewable capacity is situated in energy communities, qualifying for an additional 10% tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Net-zero alliances jittery as GOP attorneys general play antitrust card

      Republican-led states have warned some insurers that collaborating on sustainability goals could constitute an illegal "group boycott." Experts say any industry alliance can present an antitrust risk.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Natural gas contributes to new US, Canadian generation capacity in April

      Renewables accounted for over a quarter of newly added power generation capacity in the US and Canada in April, but natural gas-fired units provided nearly two-thirds of total completed capacity during the month.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • 451 Research: Hyperscalers stress AI credentials, optimization and developer empowerment

      In their earnings calls, hyperscalers Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet stressed their AI credentials and investment plans. Optimization was another big theme, with these players taking their own medicine to keep spending in line with revenue growth.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • 'Unprecedented' Canadian forest fires disrupt Quebec mines, exploration

      One miner has suspended mining operations in Quebec, while a slew of explorers have evacuated crews from the field amid a ban on accessing forested public lands in many areas.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Supply Chain

    • Global producer prices fall for first time in three years

      A combination of falling demand and improving supply has caused a shift in pricing power from the seller to the buyer in recent months, driving down prices through global supply chains.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Tighter fit: Resilience versus cost in apparel supply chains

      Supply chain managers are emerging from a period of upheaval driven by the pandemic and must now make decisions about their long-term supply chain structures in the face of a weak economy and high interest rates.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: ESG

    • House hearing highlights fraught ESG environment for asset managers

      The hearing came as state regulators take opposing sides on how environmental, social and governance considerations can be used by financial institutions.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

    • M&A drives some major US lenders' commercial real estate balances higher

      Read full article

      Slowdown in asset management M&A persists; Franklin Templeton major buyer in LTM

      Read full article

      Deal Tracker: Infotech M&A activity slips YOY in April 2023

      Read full article

      Deal Profile: South Dakota-based First Fidelity Bank, Dakota Prairie Bank to merge

      Read full article

The Big Number

Read full article

Trending

—Listen to the S&P Global Market Intelligence’s podcast and follow @EconomicsRisk on Twitter.

