 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-july-12-2022 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Insight Weekly: US stocks hit grim milestone; top European banks tumble; TMT IPOs plunge
Blog

Infographic: 2022 Top Tech Trends Shaping Corporations

Blog

Convergence of the Cutting Edge: Data Meets Delivery Q&A with the Experts

Blog

Banking Essentials: July 6th edition

Video

Gold and Copper Summit 2022: Overview of Global Gold Markets in 2022 and Beyond


Insight Weekly: US stocks hit grim milestone; top European banks tumble; TMT IPOs plunge

Today is Tuesday, July 12, 2022, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition, we take a close look at U.S. stock performance at the half-year mark. The S&P 500 fell 20.6% during the first six months of 2022, its worst start to a year since 1970. Energy stocks were the market's lone bright spot as oil prices rallied, though the sector posted steep losses in June. Utility stocks also fared better than most, and experts foresee substantial price gains in a looming recession due to the industry's stable earnings and dividend growth, and its decreasing sensitivity to interest rates. For the broader market, equity analysts believe that the path forward depends on the Federal Reserve's ability to tame inflation and the severity of a potential economic downturn.

Most of the 20 largest European banks suffered market cap declines in the first half, a period marked by mounting recession fears amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sberbank of Russia, whose operations have collapsed under the weight of crushing international sanctions, saw its market cap fall by more than half. CaixaBank posted the biggest gain in market value as the Spanish bank stands to generate more revenues amid rising interest rates due to its loan book composition.

Initial public offering activity in the technology, media and telecommunications sector has dropped off sharply from its 2021 peak as public markets lose their appeal to companies looking for liquidity in 2022. S&P Global Market Intelligence counted 12 sector IPOs that were completed in the first half, compared to 52 in the year-ago period. IPOs that listed during the boom of 2021 and into 2022 have also struggled to provide returns from their IPO price.

  • In Focus: US Stock Market

    • US stocks suffer worst first half in 52 years

      The S&P 500 fell 20.6% through the first six months of 2022 as institutional investors pulled $183.2 billion from U.S. equity markets, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Energy stocks plummet in June as recession fears drag oil prices

      A big factor in the sell-off was the steep decline in crude oil futures during the month as markets react to fears of recession, aggravated by supply threats linked with geopolitical tensions.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Analysts see stable utility sector stocks poised to ride out potential recession

      The U.S. utility industry could even see stock prices rise during a potential economic downturn, despite the downside risk to holding companies facing climate, regulatory, earnings and load growth issues, analysts said.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Eyeing rate hikes, US banks wary of growing, extending bond portfolios

      Banks were far more cautious about investing cash in the bond market in the first quarter of 2022 amid Federal Reserve rate hikes.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Top 20 European banks by market cap, Q2'22

      The market capitalization of Spain's CaixaBank rose more than any other large European bank in the first half of the year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      China rural banks face growing stress on credit quality as economy slows

      Rural commercial banks have the largest exposure to small business loans, the highest nonperforming loan ratios and the smallest buffers against potential bad loans compared with other lenders in China.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate 

    • US housing market: House price growth decelerates in April

      Macroeconomic headwinds might not be able to support "extraordinary home price growth" for long, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices Managing Director Craig Lazzara.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Large M&A remained strong in H1'22 despite slow June

      There were 23 deals worth $10 billion or more announced in the first half, with total transaction value of $560.59 billion.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities 

    • US generating capacity additions outpaced by retirements in May

      Units totaling 2,393 MW retired in May, surpassing U.S. capacity additions of 1,818 MW.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Geography matters: Hydrogen hub proposals spring up across North America

      The U.S. Energy Department's $8 billion commitment for at least four regional clean hydrogen hubs has sparked more than a dozen proposals by natural gas producers and clean energy advocates.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • Tech, media, telecom IPOs crater in H1 amid bearish sentiment

      IPOs in the technology, media and telecommunications industry came to a near standstill in the first half of 2022 after a boom year in 2021.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

The Big Number

Read full article

Trending

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @BrianJScheid on Twitter.

Seek & Prosper

Essential Intelligence from S&P Global — a powerful combination of data, technology, and expertise — helps you push past the expected and renders the status quo obsolete. Because a better, more prosperous future is yours for the seeking.

Learn more

Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Increase your competitive edge with essential insights delivered straight to your inbox. We offer complimentary newsletters on a wide variety of topics to help you stay on top of what’s moving the markets, separating the immaterial from the invaluable. Review our newsletters and sign up here.

Written and compiled by Louis Bacani

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo