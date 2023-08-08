 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-august-15-2023 content esgSubNav
Insight Weekly: US climate law a year on; community banks hit rough seas; PE bankruptcies up

Today is Tuesday, August 15, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we examine the impact and implementation of the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) a year since its enactment. The IRA offers tax credits for a range of clean energy resources that will not expire for at least 10 years. The law also created and extended incentives to produce in the US solar panels, wind turbines and other linchpins of the clean energy transition. By the end of 2024, US solar panel production capacity could rise to nearly 48 GW, more than tripling in two years, and jump to nearly 70 GW by the end of 2025, according to announcements tracked by S&P Global Commodity Insights. At least $63 billion in public- and private-sector funds have been committed to invigorating the country's nascent battery supply chain, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights and other public information, unleashing a fast-paced industrialization that aspires to decarbonize the world's largest economy largely from within.

Banks faced a liquidity crunch during the second quarter amid rising Federal Reserve interest rates to quell inflation, worsened by a series of high-profile bank failures early in the year. As a result, US community banks with less than $10 billion in assets posted generally lower year-over-year returns, worse efficiency ratios and slower deposit growth rates in the quarter. Based on S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates, community banks are likely to struggle to grow earnings over the next few years, prompting them to consider mergers to boost returns.

Private equity portfolio companies in the US are on course in 2023 to post the highest number of annual bankruptcy filings since 2010. In the first half, 338 US companies filed for bankruptcy protection, including 54 companies with private equity or venture capital backing, an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis shows. At the current pace, bankruptcies by private equity portfolio companies are on track to total 108 by the end of 2023, a number that would exceed the 2020 total of 95 such bankruptcies.

  • In Focus: Inflation Reduction Act

    • IRA at 1: US heralds clean energy manufacturing 'renaissance'

      Companies have announced plans to build or expand more than 80 manufacturing facilities since the US climate law's enactment in August 2022. But the energy sector faces a host of challenges in its effort to re-shore a clean energy industrial base.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      IRA at 1: US solar manufacturing rises from rubble

      The Inflation Reduction Act is breathing new life into domestic photovoltaic manufacturing, with an initial factory construction surge under way. But producers face trade, workforce and other hurdles in seeking to maintain momentum.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      IRA at 1: US climate law cues $63B spending spree on battery factories

      A public- and private-sector investment surge into lithium-ion battery manufacturing since passage of the Inflation Reduction Act one year ago reflects ambitions to decarbonize the world's largest economy largely from within.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • US community banks hit rough seas in Q2

      Community banks across US regions posted generally lower year-over-year returns, worse efficiency ratios and slower deposit growth rates in the second quarter.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      CEO pay ratios rise at most large US banks in 2022; JPMorgan logs highest ratio

      CEO pay ratios increased at 11 of the 20 largest US public banks by total assets on a year-over-year basis in 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Dubai-based Emirates NBD leads top Gulf banks in Q2 profit growth

      Emirates NBD Bank's second-quarter net income increased by almost 79% year over year, the biggest jump among a sample of the Gulf region's largest lenders.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Credit unions add loans, shed deposits in Q2

      The net charge-off ratio for the US credit union industry has doubled since the fourth quarter of 2021.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • AIG's Zaffino tops 2022 P&C insurance CEO pay list

      American International Group CEO Peter Zaffino received total adjusted compensation of $75.3 million in 2022 — 894 times that of the median employee at the company.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      North American insurance underwriter deal activity rises YOY in H1'23

      There were 69 underwriter M&A transactions in North America in the first half of the year, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis, compared to 55 in the prior-year period.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Fintech

    • FedNow safeguards aimed at helping banks control outflows

      Some have raised concerns that the around-the-clock real-time payment network can lead to rapid large deposit outflows, but industry experts underscored that the Fed has made tools available to control deposit flows.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Bankruptcies among private equity portfolio companies on track for 13-year high

      Two sectors — healthcare and consumer discretionary — accounted for half of the private equity portfolio company bankruptcies since the start of 2023.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Inflation, economy threaten investor confidence as US stock valuations climb

      S&P 500 stocks are more expensive relative to earnings as investors bet on declining interest rates and a soft landing for the US economy.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Wind-powered units make up most North American capacity additions in June

      The 248-MW Thunder Wolf Solar Project was declared fully operational and is the largest capacity addition completed in June, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US spot power prices unravel YOY in July, led by ERCOT

      Prices in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas had the largest year-over-year percentage decline, falling 58.41% to an average of $75.74/MWh.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Most European utilities record negative stock returns in July

      British utility Centrica was among the eight top-performing utilities with a positive stock return of 11.4%.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • 451 Research: Amazon continues to tackle key cloud security challenges at AWS re:Inforce 2023

      At the AWS 2023 re:Inforce conference dedicated to cloud security, the company took the opportunity to launch new security services, expand others and solidify its overall strategy — to make security "more affordable, effective and straightforward.”

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Metals & Mining Research: Major nickel discoveries remain scarce amid looming supply deficits

      Only 82 major nickel discoveries were recorded between 1990 and 2022, with only 10% of the total nickel discovered in the past 12 years.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Supply Chain

    • Getting the right environment: Air conditioner supply chains

      Elevated temperatures globally have increased the use of air conditioning for home and office, raising demand for machinery and maintenance services. Air conditioning manufacturers are reviewing their supply chains, which diverge widely, considering a mixture of cost, risk, regulatory and environmental drivers.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

The Big Number

Image preview

Read full article

Trending

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence

IHS Markit is now part of S&P Global.

Compiled by Deavelle Sauva

