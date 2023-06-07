Information Provider Upgrades Charting Technology with Enhanced Interface and Mobile Compatibility

Regulatory filings serve as a valuable source of information for investors, enabling them to make informed investment decisions, assess risks, evaluate financial performance, and monitor the governance and compliance practices of the companies in which they invest. This information provider is a leader in helping institutional and retail investors uncover insights from these documents, offering the distribution of company data and public filings for equities, mutual funds, and other publicly traded assets.



Serving some of the leading financial portals and data providers in the marketplace today, the company adds value by presenting data in a form users can ingest and use to make educated decisions. The company saw a need to upgrade its existing charting capabilities as clients began to demand sleek new interfaces with mobile capabilities. The product management team knew this would require a significant effort, particularly given that charting was not one of their core competencies. They decided to pursue finding a provider with a white-label graphic solution and expertise in financial data to meet their client's demands and maintain their competitive advantage.

“We were impressed with ChartIQ. They were the right partner to help us build a more dynamic charting system for mobile devices.”

— Director of Analytics



Pain Points

The client's Director of Analytics expressed that “we had two chart formats on different product offerings. One was static and the other was flash based. We knew it would take significant effort to enhance either into a mobile-ready dynamic charting platform — and charting is not one of our core competencies. We wanted to stay focused on our mission and hand the charting responsibility to an expert in that area.” The client also had concerns about turning an important part of their customer experience over to a third party, and wanted to work with a firm that could:

Consolidate graphics within the application using a single interactive graphic library that supports mobile platforms and meets the accessibility needs of all users.

Demonstrate extensive experience with this type of undertaking and display a track record of successful implementations.

Provide the flexibility for the company to continue hosting its own data.

Show a strong commitment to performance, security, and reliability.

Meet the growing demand for mobile-ready dynamic charting to provide a seamless cross-platform experience.





Team members were familiar with ChartIQ and knew that the company was at the forefront of premier charting in the financial services industry. They knew many of the biggest names in finance relied on ChartIQ, and that it would be possible to license the charting packages on a standalone basis. They reached out to the ChartIQ team at S&P Global Market Intelligence ("Market Intelligence") to learn more.

The Solution



ChartIQ specialists from Market Intelligence discussed the advanced out-of-the-box functionality of ChartIQ. This functionality would not only enable the company to transcend conventional charts but also empower them to create custom data visualizations that intuitively communicate and captivate users with actionable insights. ChartIQ serves as a comprehensive infrastructure toolkit, boasting exceptional flexibility and seamless integration facilitated by a complete software development kit (SDK). The SDK comprises comprehensive APIs, ready-to-use production-grade user interface (UI) templates, sample implementations, optional add-on modules, and extensive documentation. By leveraging the HTML5 Charting Library, the product management team gained the ability to:

Quickly get to market The drop-in UI templates let clients differentiate their platforms to fit business-specific needs. The templates make it easy to install a financial chart in a matter of hours, and light customization, such as specific brand requirements, can be accomplished with minimal effort. Guidance from an experienced client success team includes advice on implementation directly from the professionals who create and maintain the product. Offer users a

world-class

experience ChartIQ's data visualization and charting brings any financial dataset to life with interactive graphic displays. ChartIQ provides solutions for both time series and cross-sectional data enabling users to understand an array of related instruments using a term structure, options volatility curve or scatter plot. Multiple graphics can be linked together to create dynamic workflows. Work seamlessly

on any platform ChartIQ's professional grade HTML5 Charting Library works seamlessly on any platform (i.e., mobile, web and desktop) or framework (e.g., Angular and React) using a single library. It is pure JavaScript and runs entirely within the browser. With ChartIQ, users can write their code once and use it everywhere. Source data

from any

vendor

ChartIQ is able to source data from any feed or vendor. This simplifies the data access process and brings all valuable data into one central interface and display.

Satisfy users

on the go ChartIQ for mobile features everything users like about the web and desktop charting solution in an easy-to-install application optimized for iOS and Android. This includes 125 technical indicators, customizable drawing tools, an array of chart styles and more. Join a renowned set of clients Tier 1 banks and buy-side institutions, along with world-renowned financial service providers, use ChartIQ to deliver best-in-class financial charts for their clients. With security top of mind, and the technology stack to scale, ChartIQ has 250+ global clients and is found on millions of screens around the world.



Key Benefits

The company serves a range of substantial brands, catering to clients who expect a high level of service. The Director of Analytics made it clear that “it was important for us to find a partner who could deliver that same commitment to performance, security, and reliability. The ChartIQ team impressed us with their willingness and ability to support not only us, but also our clients.” The company subscribed to the offering and rolled out ChartIQ across multiple platforms. The client was "confident in ChartIQ as a partner who will help us grow into the mobile space and create offerings with more in-depth charting capabilities. They were mindful of our client’s expectations. They had an implementation and integration plan. They had documentation. They have done this type of thing before. And that gave us a real sense of confidence.” Overall, the ChartIQ team at S&P Global Market Intelligence was able to provide the client with:

A customized solution with an improved UX that supports its brand and hosts data internally.

Enhanced functionality and flexibility within its product, including a significant set of technical indicators and mark-up capabilities.

A partner that serves as an extension of its development team and generates its product roadmap based on client feedback.

A graphic solution that meets the accessibility needs of all users.

The ability to grow in the mobile space and create offerings with in-depth charting capabilities.

Reliable system performance to meet the high expectations of many large clients with the support structure and triage process in place for quickly resolving issues.

Rapid implementation of the HTML5 charting library which took only six months, saving countless development time and resources.

With the company successfully implementing the ChartIQ solution across various platforms it is now benefitting from having differentiated its application with state-of-the-art graphics.





Click here for more information on ChartIQ.